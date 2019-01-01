Scott excited about Clemson’s next No. 13

Over the past several years, Clemson fans have gotten used to seeing Hunter Renfrow make big catch after big catch in his familiar No. 13 jersey. Starting next season after Renfrow graduates, a new receiver will take over that number in Brannon Spector.

Just as Renfrow did after Adam Humphries and Humphries did after Tyler Grisham, Spector will try to continue the legacy of the No. 13 at Clemson.

Spector, a native of Calhoun, Ga., signed with Clemson during the early signing period two weeks ago. He committed to the Tigers last October after receiving an offer during the Dabo Swinney Camp the previous June.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Spector is a second-generation Clemson player who played both receiver and safety at Calhoun High School. He is the brother of Clemson freshman linebacker Baylon Spector, while his father, Robbie Spector, was a receiver for the Tigers who lettered from 1988-90 and helped Clemson win two ACC Championships.

As a senior this past season, the youngest Spector totaled 49 receptions for 719 yards and seven touchdowns on offense while tallying 47 tackles, five tackles for loss and five interceptions defensively, including one that he returned for a touchdown. He was named the Region 6 AAA Athlete of the Year.

The Clemson Insider recently spoke exclusively with Clemson co-offensive coordinator and receivers coach Jeff Scott about his new Wide Receiver U member.

“We’re really excited about Brannon,” Scott said. “We had him in camp for two years, and his last year at camp, he was awesome. He played wideout and also safety. He did a great job in high school. Very athletic, moves very well, has really good hands, natural, hard-worker… I mean it was one of those situations where coming into camp, we weren’t sure if he was a safety or wide receiver because he played both in high school. And after one session in camp, I went over to Coach Swinney and said, ‘Hey, I have no reservations.’

“This isn’t about his dad or about his brother. If he had no connection to Clemson, he would be an offer for us, and so that made it really easy. I don’t think he was quite expecting the offer that day. But you know it when you see it and you know it when you don’t, and it was very obvious watching him at camp that he had a lot of the things that we’re looking for. I’m really excited and I think it’s awesome he’s going to get the opportunity to wear number 13 and keep that tradition going.”

Spector, who also has a sister, Blair, at Clemson, will enroll at the school in early January and bring a lot of passion for the Tigers with him.

“I think it’s awesome,” Scott said. “In this age of recruiting where you can go all over the country to find guys, it’s still really special to find guys that grew up watching Clemson and loving Clemson and have that passion. For him to be able to reach one of his dreams and get an opportunity to play in Death Valley I think is pretty special. And I think that will also become contagious within our room whenever he gets here, just the passion that he brings for Clemson.”