Scott has high praise for 5-star signee Ladson

One of Clemson’s biggest coups in the 2019 recruiting cycle came when co-offensive coordinator/receivers coach Jeff Scott helped the Tigers pull five-star wideout Frank Ladson out of Miami’s backyard and away from Mark Richt and the Hurricanes.

Ladson, a Miami native, chose Clemson over Miami and many other college offers when he committed to Scott and Dabo Swinney on the day of the Tigers’ spring game in April. Ladson made things official two weeks ago, signing with Clemson during the early signing period, and is set to enroll at the school in early January.

“We’ve got a good track record of getting wide receivers out of Florida,” Scott told The Clemson Insider in a one-on-one interview recently. “Frank was a guy that Coach (Brent) Venables and Coach (Mike) Reed had brought to my attention. I got an opportunity to meet him and his family. They came up, and that was probably the first thing that jumped out is just special young man, special family.”

Ladson (6-4, 170) is ranked among the top 51 players in the nation by five different services. The South Dade High School product had a record-setting senior year as he recorded 50 catches for 1,133 yards and 13 touchdowns. He set the school record for receiving yards.

Ladson joins players such as Sammy Watkins, Artavis Scott, Deon Cain and Ray-Ray McCloud as receivers Clemson has signed from the state of Florida since Swinney became the head coach.

“Obviously that part of South Florida has put out a lot of really good receivers in the past few years, and we think he’s the next one out of that area that has a chance to be special,” Scott said of Ladson.

Scott had high praise for the new Wide Receiver U member.

“He has great length and some of the best speed and acceleration of any guys we’ve recruited the last few years,” Scott said.