Tigers still on ROY bus, but they’re catching up to Alabama’s

Despite his team being undefeated and playing for another national championship, Dabo Swinney says his Clemson team is still on the ROY Bus.

The Tigers’ head coach first stated back in October that Alabama is on the first three buses, while everyone else in college football is on the Rest Of Y’all bus, an analogy Swinney created based on his own playing career when he started as a walk-on at Alabama.

However, with one national championship in hand and a 54-4 record the last four seasons, many believe Clemson is an equal to an Alabama program that is 55-3 and owns two national championships in the last four seasons heading into next Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

“No way, Man! I will say we are driving the ROY Bus,” Swinney said Tuesday on ESPN’s Championship Drive Show. “We are definitely the driver, but we have a bus load of people and that Alabama bus, they don’t have many folks on that one. They are riding in style, that is for sure.”

Swinney says the Tigers (14-0) are not far behind Alabama, though.

“We are there. We are coming, and we are glad to be back in it,” he said. “We are looking forward to going to California. I can’t tell you how many of my guys came up to me after our game and said they have never been to California.

“This is going to be a neat trip, great experience and to me this is what it is all about. This is going to be a heavyweight matchup right here. Two great football teams and that is the way it should be. We are going to get after it Monday night and I just can’t wait to be a part of it. I know it will be an incredible matchup and moment for everybody involved.”

Alabama head coach Nick Saban is looking forward to playing Clemson as well. This is the fourth straight year the two teams have met in the CFP, and it will be their third meeting in the national title game.

“They are a little different team. We are a little different team, so I am sure we both have issues that we have to get resolved to matchup and play in this game,” he said. “I think the common thread probably has been that they have had a lot of really, really good players and we have had a lot of really, really good players.

“It has been a really great football game every time that we have played. Very physical, very tough and both teams playing their hearts out to try and have success in the game, and I think this game will be very similar to that in a lot of ways.”