Dexter Lawrence will not play in national championship game

Clemson defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence will not play in Monday’s national championship game against Alabama, according to Clemson University Athletic Director Dan Radakovich.

The Tigers will also be without reserve offensive lineman Zach Giella and freshman tight end Braden Galloway when they take on the Crimson Tide at Levi’s Stadium in Santa, Clara, Calif.

There is some good news, however. The three men will be allowed to travel with the team to California and will be on the sidelines with their teammates.

“Clemson will not have tight end Braden Galloway, offensive lineman Zach Giella and defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence available for Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship against Alabama. However, Clemson has been informed by the NCAA that the three student-athletes will be permitted to travel to Santa Clara, Calif., with the team later this week,” Radakovich said in a statement released to the media.”

Clemson was informed Lawrence, Giella and Galloway tested positive for a banned substance by the NCAA on Dec. 20. The banned substance was Ostarine, a performance enhancing drug.

The NCAA upheld its suspensions last Thursday night after the B-sample tests came back positive as well.

“As requested by these student-athletes, Clemson filed notices of appeal with the NCAA,” Radakovich said. “We will continue to work with the three impacted student-athletes and their legal representatives over the coming weeks to prepare the appeals. Neither Clemson, Galloway, Giella nor Lawrence anticipate having further comment on this matter until after the appeals have concluded.”