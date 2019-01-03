Huggins, Tigers know they have to stop the big plays

Clemson defensive tackle Albert Huggins spoke to the media during media day in Clemson Wednesday as the Tigers get set to play Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Jan. 7.

Question: Thoughts on Tua (Tagovailoa)?

Huggins: “He has great feet. He throws the ball well. It looks like he loves the big plays. As long as we stop the big plays and contain him in the pocket I think he’ll struggle a little bit.”

Question: Any family from the Columbia area making it to California?

Huggins: “My mom and dad, I think they’re going to come to California so that’s a good thing.

“My homeboy, he’s going to make it to California so I’m happy about that. Some other family members are going to make it too so I’m going to have a little support staff.”