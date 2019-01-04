Constantin blown away by All-America Game experience

Four-star linebacker Bryton Constantin was among the trio of Clemson signees that participated in the Under Armour All-America Game on Thursday night at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

The native of Baton Rouge, La., reported to Orlando last weekend and went through several practices with his team — Team Flash — leading up to the prestigious all-star game, which was nationally televised by ESPN2.

“Leading up to it was great. I was anxious to get here and it was the longest week of my life waiting for it,” Constantin told The Clemson Insider. “Once it got here it blew me away. It was a great experience and I’m proud to say I’m a part of the UA family.

“The whole program was a 12/10 and I had a blast every day.”

The participating players worked hard throughout the week in preparation for the competitive game, which was won by Team Ballaholics, 28-27. But the players also had plenty of time to have fun, as they went to Disney’s Hollywood Studios and a private beach, played paintball and had a Madden tournament among other fun activities.

“I enjoyed paintball the most,” Constantin said. “I love outdoors and things like that.”

Constantin and Team Flash were coached by former college and NFL head coach Steve Mariucci. This markeed his ninth year coaching in the Under Armour All-America Game.

“I learned more of the mental part of the game than anything, and all of the coaches taught me and were telling me how to prepare for college,” Constantin said. “Coach Mariucci is a great coach and man and I loved spending the week with him.”

Constantin, a national top-100 prospect per Rivals, has played in some big games over the years. He helped University Lab High School to back-to-back state championships in 2017 and 2018 and also recently played in the Pro Football Hall of Fame World Bowl in Mexico City.

But according to Constantin, his experience playing in the Under Armour game stacks up with the best of them.

“It was definitely the most fun because of the stage it was on, besides my state championship my senior year because it meant more,” he said. “But overall it was amazing.”

Constantin will enroll at Clemson this summer after signing with the Tigers last month. He was joined at the Under Armour game by fellow Clemson signees Tyler Davis and Sheridan Jones.