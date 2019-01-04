SAN JOSE, Cal. — The Clemson Insider arrived in California on Thursday to begin our coverage of the national championship game.
SAN JOSE, Cal. — The Clemson Insider arrived in California on Thursday to begin our coverage of the national championship game.
In this edition of the Friday National Championship Blitz Robert and Will discuss the latest from the media hotel.
SAN JOSE, Calif. – Tre Lamar watched helplessly last season as Alabama dominated Clemson in the Sugar Bowl to end their 2017 season. Lamar struggled to stay healthy down the stretch in 2017 and only (…)
One of a few Clemson signees that represented the Tigers during the Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando on Thursday night was Sheridan Jones. The Clemson Insider caught up with the four-star (…)
SAN JOSE, Calif. — One of the more interesting quarterback battles in recent memory will be on display Monday when No. 2 Clemson takes on top-ranked Alabama in the 2019 College Football Playoff National (…)
Clemson is always in the hunt for the top defensive linemen in the nation year after year. The depth along the entire line was showcased during the dominating 30-3 performance against Notre Dame in the (…)
SAN JOSE, Calif. — It was an early morning for The Clemson Insider but the Charlotte airport was filled with bright orange as many boarded the flight to San Francisco Thursday to watch Alabama and (…)
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Granted the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship Game does not seem to be doing too well in terms of ticket sales for Monday’s matchup between No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 2 (…)
SAN JOSE, Calif. – In August of 2017, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney announced that Noah Green had decided in December of the 2016 season to take a medical hardship and end his collegiate football (…)
Clemson linebacker Kendall Joseph spoke to the media during media day in Clemson Wednesday as the Tigers get set to play Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Levi’s (…)
Clemson defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence will not play in Monday’s national championship game against Alabama, according to Clemson University Athletic Director Dan Radakovich. The Tigers (…)
Clemson offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum spoke to the media during media day in Clemson Wednesday as the Tigers get set to play Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship (…)