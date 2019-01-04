Lamar healthy, ready to dominate in national championship

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Tre Lamar watched helplessly last season as Alabama dominated Clemson in the Sugar Bowl to end their 2017 season.

Lamar struggled to stay healthy down the stretch in 2017 and only played in 10 of Clemson’s 14 games. Now, he feels healthier than any other point in his college career and is eager to face the Crimson Tide and contribute on the field.

Second-ranked Clemson is preparing to play No. 1 Alabama for the fourth consecutive season and third time in four years as part of the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. The title game is in Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif on Monday.

Lamar is not just excited to play in the national championship on Monday, but he wants to show the Crimson Tide part of what was missing in the Sugar Bowl a year ago.

“I look to really make my mark in this game,” the middle linebacker said. “But this one I’m going in with the mindset of trying to dominate.”

The junior has been a major factor in the dominant Clemson defense this season. He enters the championship game with 74 tackles, 5.5 tackles-for-loss and three sacks. In the Cotton Bowl win over No. 3 Notre Dame, Lamar recorded five tackles as the Tigers held the Irish to just three points and to just 248 total yards.

Lamar looks to continue his dominant ways against Alabama and feels he has a lot more to offer.

“That’s my mindset to show I’m here now, that was last season and I’m a better player and I’m here to make my mark,” he said.

Watching helplessly from the sideline in the Sugar Bowl makes playing in the national title against Alabama that much more exciting for Lamar. He is healthy and ready to show off on college football’s biggest stage.

“It was harder to watch from the sidelines because you want to go out there and help your team and now I’m finally in a position to do that,” he said. “It’s awesome, to finally make it through this season healthy is a blessing from God.”