SAN JOSE, Calif. — Second-ranked Clemson arrived in the Bay Area on Friday ahead of its College Football Playoff National Game matchup with No. 1 Alabama.

The Tigers are playing in their third national championship in four seasons, all against the same opponent.

Wide receiver Hunter Renfrow spoke with the media on the tarmac at the San Jose International Airport about the opportunity of a rematch with the Crimson Tide and the excitement of Clemson’s first game in California in 52 years.