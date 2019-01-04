Sky’s the limit for Tagovailoa, Lawrence Monday night

SAN JOSE, Calif. — One of the more interesting quarterback battles in recent memory will be on display Monday when No. 2 Clemson takes on top-ranked Alabama in the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

In the previous two national championship matchups between these two southern powers, former Clemson Tiger Deshaun Watson was the headlining quarterback. The two-time Heisman Finalist set records for most total yards (473, in 2016), passing yards (420, in 2017), touchdown passes (4, in 2016) and total touchdowns (4 in both games) in the two championship games.

On Monday, another Heisman Finalist will be behind center in Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa. The Crimson Tide quarterback, who come off the bench and rallied his team from a 13-point halftime deficit in last year’s title game to beat Georgia, had one of the best years by a quarterback in school history.

But the difference in this year’s Clemson vs. Alabama showdown is Tagovailoa is not the only dynamic quarterback in the game. Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence is the most exciting freshman quarterback to play in college football in quite some time.

Lawrence was named the ACC’s Rookie of the Year and in last week’s Cotton Bowl win over Notre Dame, he shredded the Irish’s secondary for 327 yards and three touchdowns on 27-of-36 passing.

“I think he’s done a tremendous job throughout the season keeping composure throughout the season and going out there and helping his team become successful,” Tagovailoa said. “You know, at the age that he is, coming in as a freshman, to be able to handle everything he is the way he is, I think he’s doing a tremendous job, and he’s got really good guys surrounding him, as well, on that offense, and I just think overall he’s done a tremendous job throughout this point in the season.”

Though Tagovailoa has last year’s experience to draw from in the national championship game, he has started just four more games than Clemson’s freshman. However, already having played on the kind of stage he and Lawrence will play on Monday night will be a big advantage for the Alabama sophomore.

“I mean, this is just another great opportunity for not only me but for me and my teammates,” Tagovailoa said. “This is something that we’ve wanted since the ending of last year’s game, you know, so we’re just one step closer to achieving what we want to as a team. Just got to go in with the mindset that this is a big game, but you’ve got to go in being confident, I mean, and just go out there knowing it’s football.”

Lawrence has the same approach. One of the reasons he has done so well this season is that he has never allowed the moment to be too big. He plays with a demeanor and with poise that is uncanny for a player who is not even 20-years old.

Tagovailoa, who is 20, plays the same way. He never wavers in his emotions. He never gets too up or too down in any moment.

“I think it’s something you kind of develop, but then again, I think it also comes down to coaching,” he said. “When you go out there, you’ve got to feel comfortable first, and when you’re comfortable, then you’re able to play fast. I definitely think that comes from practice, you know, the amount of reps that you take over practice and just the coaching that you get, because once you start to feel comfortable, then I mean, the sky’s the limit.

“I think for Trevor, he can attest to the same thing.”

On Monday, we will find out just how high that sky is.