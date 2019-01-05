Clemson Practice: News and Notes

Clemson practiced at CFCU Stadium on the campus at Fresno State University Saturday as the second-ranked Tigers get set to play No. 1 Alabama Monday night in the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

The media was allowed exactly 15 minutes to view the Tigers in their next to last practice of the season.

Here are a few news and notes from practice.

*We are not sure why, considering he gave up football earlier this season, but former defensive end Richard Yeargin, who is still on the team, put on a helmet before we were asked to leave practice. Now, we can tell you he did not have much pads on, so we don’t think he did too much, but it was interesting nonetheless to see him put the helmet on and join the rest of his teammates.

Yeargin informed head coach Dabo Swinney and other coaches about his decision to retire from football earlier this year, citing injuries as reason for stepping away from football.

During the second week of fall camp, Swinney reported Yeargin was out of practice with some sort of a stinger in his shoulder and was checking with his doctor to make sure everything was okay. At the time Swinney believed it was not related to the neck injury he suffered last June in a one-car traffic accident at I-385 and Woodruff Road in Greenville, S.C.

Yeargin broke his neck in the accident. The accident forced Yeargin to miss all of last season to allow his neck to fully heal. He was hopeful to return this year to the playing field and came into fall camp cleared to play. However, the latest injury has forced the senior to give up football permanently.

In all, Yeargin played in 22 games at Clemson after being redshirted in 2014. He recorded 29 tackles, five tackles for loss and one sack.

*The Tigers opened practice with “California Love” by 2pac. The players were very relaxed and dancing around and having a good time.

*ESPN’s Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe were on the sideline watching practice.

*Trevor Lawrence looked very good and the football was coming out smooth from his hand.

*The little bit of what we did get to see is that Clemson’s special teams worked on covering fake field goals and fake punts.