Elliott: "It's a big challenge"

SAN JOSE, Calif. — TCI caught up with Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott at the media day for the national championship.
Elliott talks about the big challenge facing Nick Saban and the Tide.
SAN JOSE, Calif. — The first time Miller Forristall saw Trevor Lawrence throw the football, he was amazed. “I just looked around and I was like ‘oh my gosh! He has a cannon,’” the Alabama tight (…)
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Clemson and Alabama took part in media day Saturday as they get set for Monday’s national championship game at the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif. Check out some of the action in (…)
SAN JOSE, Calif. – “There is a reason he’s had 22 catches, 211 yards and four touchdowns in the last three contests,” said Alabama defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi at College Football Playoff National (…)
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables was asked on media day Saturday about his play as the scout-team quarterback for the Tigers as they prepare for Monday’s National (…)
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa talks about his injury rehab at the national championship media day Saturday at the SAP Center in San Jose.
SAN JOSE, Calif. — The Clemson Insider went one-on-one with Alabama tight end Miller Forristall at media day for the national championship game. Forristall knows Clemson quarterback Trevor (…)
It appears as if Clemson has an excellent shot to add another top 2020 recruit to go along with its already highly touted five-player class. The Tigers have been recruiting four-star outside linebacker Kevin (…)
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins spoke to the media as the Tigers get set to play Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Jan. 7 in Santa Clara, (…)
SAN JOSE, Calif. — If Clemson is going to knock off No. 1 Alabama in Monday’s national championship game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calf., then the second-ranked Tigers have to do the little (…)
SAN JOSE, Calif. – Hunter Renfrow was all smiles when he approached the media following Friday’s five-hour flight to San Jose, Calif. The second-ranked Clemson Tigers arrived in the Bay Area Friday in (…)