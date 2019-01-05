Friday Clemson Practice Gallery

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Clemson practiced Friday afternoon at San Jose State University to prepare for the national championship game against Alabama.
The media was allowed to watch the first 15 minutes of practice.
SAN JOSE, Calif. — From Phenix City, Ala., to college football’s biggest stage, the next time Justyn Ross plays a football game, he will be competing against his home-state university — the (…)
Clemson practiced at CFCU Stadium on the campus at Fresno State University Saturday as the second-ranked Tigers get set to play No. 1 Alabama Monday night in the 2019 College Football Playoff National (…)
Clemson is off to a strong start with its offensive line recruiting for the 2020 class, having secured verbal commitments from a trio of four-star O-linemen in Walker Parks, Paul Tchio and John Williams. The (…)
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney held court for an hour at the media day for the national championship. A transcript of his comments follows: What would be your move (…)
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Watch the Tigers arrive at the media day for the national championship.
SAN JOSE, Calif. — The first time Miller Forristall saw Trevor Lawrence throw the football, he was amazed. “I just looked around and I was like ‘oh my gosh! He has a cannon,’” the Alabama tight (…)
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Clemson and Alabama took part in media day Saturday as they get set for Monday’s national championship game at the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif. Check out some of the action in (…)
SAN JOSE, Calif. – “There is a reason he’s had 22 catches, 211 yards and four touchdowns in the last three contests,” said Alabama defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi at College Football Playoff National (…)
SAN JOSE, Calif. — TCI caught up with Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott at the media day for the national championship. Elliott talks about the big challenge facing Nick Saban (…)
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables was asked on media day Saturday about his play as the scout-team quarterback for the Tigers as they prepare for Monday’s National (…)