Tigers on track to secure another top 2020 recruit

It appears as if Clemson has an excellent shot to add another top 2020 recruit to go along with its already highly touted five-player class.

The Tigers have been recruiting four-star outside linebacker Kevin Swint for a couple of years now, and it looks like it might pay off moving forward.

He said that he plans on visiting Clemson, South Carolina, Florida and possibly Ohio State this spring.

Swint said he plans on making his last run to each school to “learn about the school’s academics,” although he did mention that he thinks he has “seen everything [he] needs to see at Clemson.”

According to Swint, the Tigers are “number one” for him with only Florida and South Carolina in contention.

The Carrollton (Ga.) prospect said that other schools just can’t compare with the feeling he gets from Clemson.

“I just have so much love for Clemson, it’s a type of feeling like I can’t run away from,” he said. “It has nothing to do with the coaches. God is just telling me it’s the place I need to go.”

Swint did tell The Clemson Insider that he stays in frequent contact and has a very strong rapport with defensive coordinator Brent Venables and defensive line coach Todd Bates.

It looks like the Tigers have a great chance to land Swint, especially since he said he is already “pretty locked down” on his decision and can’t wait to become a Tiger.

“I’m very excited, I can’t wait to develop as a player and even being a better man,” he said.

Clemson currently has one commitment from a linebacker in its 2020 class, in four-star Sergio Allen of Fort Valley (Ga.) Peach County.