5-star Ladson has great experience at All-American Bowl

Among several Clemson signees that played in the All-American Bowl on Saturday at the Alamodome in San Antonio was five-star wide receiver Frank Ladson from South Dade High School in Miami.

The All-American Bowl featured 100 of the nation’s best senior football prospects and was televised live on NBC.

“It was great,” Ladson told The Clemson Insider after the game. “It was a lot of fun and great experience to play with and against guys you are going to be playing against in the future.”

Ladson (6-4, 170), the country’s No. 4 wide receiver according to 247Sports, hauled in a nice 58-yard reception from North Carolina signee Sam Howell in the final minutes of the game.

“It felt great,” Ladson said. “It was a great experience.”

Ladson was teammates with fellow Clemson signees Chez Mellusi, Kane Patterson and Will Putnam on the East team, while Clemson signee Joe Ngata was a part of the West squad.

“It was great,” Ladson said of teaming up with some of his future Tiger teammates. “This week helped us build our relationships.”

Ladson, who signed with Clemson in December, is an early enrollee. He arrives on campus today to move in.

“I’m very excited,” he said of starting his career as a Tiger. “I can’t wait.”

Ladson is ranked among the top 51 overall players in the nation by five different services. As a senior, he recorded 50 catches for 1,133 yards and 13 touchdowns.