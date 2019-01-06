Recruits predict the CFP National Championship

The highly anticipated rematch between Clemson and Alabama is just one day away.

The Tigers, a 4.5-point underdog, will take on the Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at 8 p.m. Monday night at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

Ahead of the national title clash, The Clemson Insider reached out to a number of Clemson commitments and recruits for their predictions for the game:

Clemson signee Bryton Constantin, 2019 LB, Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab: “28-21 Clemson”

Clemson signee Greg Williams, 2019 LB, Swansea (S.C.): “Back and fourth game ‘til the fourth, Clemson winning by a touchdown.”

Clemson commit Sergio Allen, 2020 LB, Fort Valley (Ga.) Peach County: “Everybody thinks Alabama is unbeatable but I feel like Clemson can pull it out. I can’t give an exact score I just know it’s going to be a good game.”

Clemson commit John Williams, 2020 OL, Canton (Ga.) Creekview: “Tigers are winning the National Championship for sure but it’s going to be a battle. Cannot wait to watch.”

Arik Gilbert, 2020 ATH, Marietta (Ga.): “Going with my guy from GA, Trevor Lawrence. Going to be a tough one but Clemson takes it in the end.”

Ze’Vian Capers, 2020 WR, Alpharetta (Ga.) Denmark: “24-21 Clemson”

J.J. Evans, 2020 WR, Montevallo (Ala.): “28-21 Clemson”

Desmond Evans, 2020 DE, Sanford (N.C.) Lee County: “38-30, Clemson wins”

Jalin Hyatt, 2020 WR, Irmo (S.C.) Dutch Fork: “I have Alabama winning because I believe they’re the bigger and more physical team.”

Rahjai Harris, 2020 RB, Duncan (S.C.) Byrnes: “I really think it’s going to be a great game overall. I believe Clemson can pull it out honestly. I will say Clemson wins 35-28.”