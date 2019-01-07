Etienne's second touchdown grows Tiger lead

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Clemson surged ahead 21-16 on a one-yard touchdown run by Travis Etienne with 11:38 to play in the first half. The drive consisted of six plays for 65-yards in 2:40.

The Tigers started the drive on the 50-yard line after a kick out of bounds and a pass interference. Lawrence completed a screen pass to Tavien Feaster for a 26-yard gain and first down. On third-and-five he found Tee Higgins under pressure for a first down. Then Etienne sealed the deal with a one-yard touchdown.