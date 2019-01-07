Halftime Gallery: National Championship Game

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Clemson jumped out to a 31-16 lead in the first half on No. 1 Alabama. The Tiger defense forced two turnovers including a pick-six.
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Clemson jumped out to a 31-16 lead in the first half on No. 1 Alabama. The Tiger defense forced two turnovers including a pick-six.
Here are some photos from the first half of play: Halftime gallery.
SANTA CLARA, Calif — Clemson turned two Tua Tagovailoa interceptions into touchdowns as the second-ranked Tigers lead No. 1 Alabama, 31-16, at halftime. Tagovailoa came into the game with just four (…)
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Clemson grew its lead to 28-16 on a five-yard touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence to Travis Etienne with 4:38 to play in the first half. The drive was eight plays for 47 yards (…)
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Clemson surged ahead 21-16 on a one-yard touchdown run by Travis Etienne with 11:38 to play in the first half. The drive consisted of six plays for 65-yards in 2:40. The Tigers (…)
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Clemson reclaimed the lead on a 17-yard touchdown run by Travis Etienne, giving the Tigers a 14-7 lead with 10:35 to play in the first quarter. The Tigers started slow, with a (…)
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Clemson jumped out to a 7-0 lead on a 42-yard interception reception for a touchdown by AJ Terrell with 13:20 remaining in the first quarter. Alabama started to gain (…)
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Second-ranked Clemson arrived at Levi’s Stadium Monday ahead of its College Football Playoff National Championship Game matchup with No. 1 Alabama. The Tigers are (…)
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The Clemson Tigers have arrived at Levi’s Stadium for the national championship game. Check out the arrival on TCITV:
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The second-ranked Tigers and No. 1 Crimson Tide are set to battle for the national championship. TCI’s Alex Dodd and Will Vandervort preview the game from Levi’s Stadium. (…)
The highly anticipated rematch between Clemson and Alabama is almost here. The Tigers, a 5.5-point underdog, will take on the Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at 8 p.m. (…)
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Tonight the national champion will be crowned and once again it will be Clemson or Alabama. Robert previews the game and gives the final prediction of the season.