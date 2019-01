SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Clemson reclaimed the lead on a 17-yard touchdown run by Travis Etienne, giving the Tigers a 14-7 lead with 10:35 to play in the first quarter.

The Tigers started slow, with a tripping call that put them on their own 14, then on third-and-14 freshman Trevor Lawrence threw a 62-yards pass to Tee Higgins for a first down. That set up the 17-yard touchdown for Etienne.