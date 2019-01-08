Bryant says 2018 Tigers are the greatest team of all-time

Feature

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Clemson defensive end Austin Bryant said Monday’s 44-16 victory over Alabama was exactly why he, Christian Wilkins and Clelin Ferrell came back to Tigertown for one more year.

They wanted to win another national championship. They also went 15-0 in their final season at Clemson, the first team in the modern era of college football to do such.

Though the Tigers gave up a lot of yards, they also held the Tide three straight times in the red zone to no points. They stopped a fake field goal and had two stands inside the 5-yard line.

