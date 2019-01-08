Ferrell: 'We wiped this time'

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell made it clear that the Tigers are the best team ever after “wiping” Alabama and going 15-0.

Ferrell said earlier this week that Dabo Swinney’s former head coach Gene Stallings said to the team that losing is like “not wiping after going to the bathroom.”

Ferrell said the Tigers finished and “wiped” this time in their 44-16 victory over No. 1 Alabama Monday.