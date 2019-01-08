What They Are Saying: Clemson dominates Alabama

Growing up as a Clemson fan my whole life, it’s so cool to see the culture shift of our program over the 2000’s. From losing bowl games in 00, 02, 06, 07, 08, 10, & 11. & Now, ‘16 & ‘18 National Champions. Truly remarkable. Thankful to be apart of it. All In til the death of me.

— Ben Boulware (@benboulware7) January 8, 2019