What They Are Saying: Clemson dominates Alabama

By: Robert MacRae | 2 hours ago Follow @clemsoninsider
Once again the national championship trophy resides in Clemson, SC after the Tigers whipped Alabama. In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what was said on Twitter about the Tigers national championship win.
Clemson scored 30 unanswered points on St. Nick's defense. That is Ain't Nick strikes again; that is Big 12 bad defense. More @Undisputed, now on FS1 https://t.co/seQJ36PSXo
— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 8, 2019
WE 👏 WON 👏 THE 👏 NATIONAL 👏 CHAMPIONSHIP 👏 FOR 👏 THE 👏 SECOND 👏 TIME 👏 IN 👏 THREE 👏 YEARS#ALLIN pic.twitter.com/jHpAQdXeij
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) January 8, 2019
The first major college football team to go 15-0 since 1897!
The Clemson Tigers are national champions! pic.twitter.com/xJMyWw2roj
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 8, 2019
Congratulations to a truly great football team, the Clemson Tigers, on an incredible win last night against a powerful Alabama team. A big win also for the Great State of South Carolina. Look forward to seeing the team, and their brilliant coach, for the second time at the W.H.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2019
Feels like a dream…thanking the good Lord above for all of his many blessings. So proud to be a Clemson Tiger 🏆 pic.twitter.com/bq2SNwgfpj
— Coach Jeff Scott (@coach_jeffscott) January 8, 2019
Growing up as a Clemson fan my whole life, it’s so cool to see the culture shift of our program over the 2000’s. From losing bowl games in 00, 02, 06, 07, 08, 10, & 11. & Now, ‘16 & ‘18 National Champions. Truly remarkable. Thankful to be apart of it. All In til the death of me.
— Ben Boulware (@benboulware7) January 8, 2019
After winning his second national championship in three years, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney had an inspiring message on the power of faith and dreaming. https://t.co/6sypI1fCl9 #TuesdayMotivation pic.twitter.com/6V5laRPGum
— USA TODAY (@USATODAY) January 8, 2019
.@ClemsonFB Coach Dabo Swinney used his team’s moment in the spotlight to point people to God and give Him the glory after their epic win last night. 1/2 https://t.co/aiG8g7zeOU
— Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) January 8, 2019
"Clemson to me, saved college football last night."
— @stephenasmith pic.twitter.com/Y2Yuk816wX
— First Take (@FirstTake) January 8, 2019
#Clemson great Tajh Boyd on Trevor Lawrence: “Michael Phelps was literally born to swim. The kid got webbed feet, the whole thing.Short trunk. Tall torso. He’s built for it. Whatever Michael Phelps is to swimming, Trevor Lawrence is to throwin a football." https://t.co/IjWFdwcnJQ
— Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 8, 2019
The legend is building for Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence https://t.co/xxa26h0qIL pic.twitter.com/qV9XqRQ2r1
— CNN (@CNN) January 8, 2019
Clemson stars Trevor Lawrence and Justyn Ross are 19. That should scare a lot of people. https://t.co/p5GvUjz9kO
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) January 8, 2019
The excellence of South Carolina was on full display last night. Congratulations to Coach Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers on bringing another national championship home to the Palmetto State. pic.twitter.com/W43rPLj2zn
— Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) January 8, 2019
At the beginning of the year I picked Clemson to win the national title but only if Trevor Lawrence played QB. Now you know why….
— Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) January 8, 2019
The Tigers roared, Tide gets rolled.@Andy_Staples on how Clemson crushed the College Football Playoff: https://t.co/q5lXGQDO40 pic.twitter.com/GaUdnYZBit
— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 8, 2019
Good morning, Tiger nation!@deshaunwatson has a message for y'all.#ALLIN pic.twitter.com/mar6bIU7ZX
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) January 8, 2019
Most don’t understand what it truly takes… Comgrats @ClemsonFB I’m being National Champs! #ProudClemsonTiger
— Robert R. Smith (@rrsmith27) January 8, 2019
It started with a prank call. It ended with a Wet Willie. The story of a national title that was classically Clemson. https://t.co/obKwcEOBqw pic.twitter.com/jozwYo6gQC
— Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) January 8, 2019
Alabama, Clemson football, Football