Etienne's dreams became reality Monday

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Second-ranked Clemson dominated No. 1 Alabama on Monday night at Levi’s Stadium. The Tigers blasted the Crimson Tide 44-16 to reclaim their spot atop college football.

Travis Etienne won his first national championship and scored three touchdowns on the way. He finished with 14 carries for 86 yards and two scores as well as a five-yard touchdown reception.

He talked to media on the field after the game about his dreams that became a reality on Monday night. Watch the interview below: