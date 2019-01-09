Lawrence announces he will turn pro

Clemson defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence announced on Twitter Wednesday that he will forgo his senior season at Clemson and will enter his name into the NFL Draft.

Lawrence of course missed the last two games in the College Football Playoff after being suspended by the NCAA for failing a drug test for performance enhancing drugs. The substance called Ostarine came up positive on his test.

Lawrence and Clemson are appealing the suspension due to the fact he had a small trace of the drug in his body. Lawrence and the school claim he did nothing wrong.

Lawrence was a First-Team All-American this season after he recorded 37 tackles, including 7 tackles for loss. He also had 1.5 sacks, three deflected passes, seven quarterback pressures, one recovered fumble and one blocked kick.

The junior has been a three-year starter for Clemson, and has started 36 of the 40 games he played in during his college career. He has helped Clemson win two national championships, as well as be one of the top defenses in the county.

This past year, Clemson led the nation in scoring defense, yielding 13.1 points per game.

Lawrence is the third Clemson junior on Wednesday to announces his intentions to play in the NFL. Cornerback Trayvon Mullen and linebacker Tre Lamar also announced they will put their names in the hat for April’s NFL Draft.