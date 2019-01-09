Lawrence was never fazed

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — It was a true freshman that led Clemson to its second National Championship in the past three years.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence was calm and composed like usual, as the Tigers rolled over the Alabama Crimson Tide, 44-16, Monday night at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

Lawrence became the first true freshman quarterback to win a national championship since 1985. Tuesday morning Champions Press Conference was held with Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney along with Lawrence and cornerback Trayvon Mullen.

Lawrence on his past year at Clemson

“No, it’s flown by, but also at the same time, it’s been a grind, and we’ve worked really hard to get here. But it’s gone by so fast looking back now. Dabo, when you see what Justin and Trevor did, not just last night but in the other playoff game, as well, how rare is that for freshmen, and what’s the potential for those two guys?”

Lawrence on the journey so far

“Just kind of thinking back, the journey, like Coach Swinney always talks about, how that experience is awesome, but really when that experience happens, you think about how you got there and just my teammates and everyone involved and just kind of thinking back on everything and taking it all in.”

Lawrence on Justyn Ross

“I saw it first hand. I threw the ball, watched him reach over the guy, grab it, then the other one on the sideline, holding his arm down, bobbled it with one hand, catches it, gets hit going out of bounds. I saw it when I threw it. I was watching ESPN last night after the game and saw the replays probably five or six times. He’s an amazing player. Like Coach Swinney was talking about, we’ve got a lot of guys that do stuff like that, but obviously he’s special. It was awesome.”

Lawrence on what he’s accomplished at Clemson

“I’ve only been here for a year. But just in my first year, it’s just been amazing, definitely made the right choice coming to Clemson, and then kind of like Christian and Cle said last night, anyone out there that has any doubt about Clemson and what they say, it’s all true. Just real family, and the way we play for each other, the way these coaches love the players and just everyone is special.”