Mullen is heading to the NFL

Cornerback Trayvon Mullen had decided to forgo his senior year at Clemson and will enter his name into the NFL Draft.

Mullen announced the news Wednesday on Twitter.

Thank You, Clemson Family 🐅 pic.twitter.com/ZdDXiRh9QF — Trayvon Mullen Jr (@MullenIsland1) January 9, 2019

Mullen is coming off an MVP performance in the national championship game where he had six tackles, one sack, one forced fumble and one interception he returned 46 yards to set up a Clemson touchdown in the Tigers’ 44-16 win over Alabama.

In his 41-game career at Clemson, Mullen started 26 games, including 13 this season. He finished this year with 36 tackles, four of which were behind the line of scrimmage. He had two sacks.

The ball was seldom thrown his way. He finished the year with three passes broken up and with just the one interception he recorded in the national championship game.

Mullen was part of a defense that led the nation in scoring defense at 13.1 points per game. It is the first time a Clemson team has led the nation in scoring defense at the end of the season.