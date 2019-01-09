Recruits react to Clemson's dominant national championship win

The Clemson Tigers throttled the Alabama Crimson Tide on Monday, 44-16, to win their second national championship in three seasons and third in program history, joining the 1981 and 2016 teams. The 28-point victory marked Alabama’s largest margin of loss under Nick Saban, while Clemson became the first major college football team in the modern era to finish with a 15-0 record.

After the Tigers captured the national title, The Clemson Insider reached out to a number of recruits for their reactions to Clemson’s win.

D.J. Uiagalelei, 2020 5-star QB, Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco: “Pure domination”

Reggie Grimes, 2020 5-star ATH, Mount Juliet (Tenn.): “It’s a great dominant win against a good Alabama team.”

Ethan West, 2020 4-star LB, Midlothian (Va.) Cosby: “It was impressive. No other way to put it other than domination.”

Kevin Swint, 2020 4-star LB, Carrollton (Ga.): “It’s the greatest win in Clemson history. My pride for the school grew larger.”

Ze’Vian Capers, 2020 3-star WR, Alpharetta (Ga.) Denmark: “Dominating performance by the Tigers. Best defensive performance I’ve seen against Alabama. Clemson was tearing the Tide up in the passing game, especially Justyn and Tee. Happy for the Clemson family.”

Daniyel Ngata, 2020 4-star RB, Folsom (Calif.): “It was very impressive shutting down Alabama like that. The way the offense was working was very good as well, in the air and some on the ground.”

Kalel Mullings, 2020 4-star LB, Milton (Mass.): “It was crazy. From the start Clemson played like they were the favorites. Their true freshmen were playing like veterans. The defense took over and it was a wrap.”

KeAndre Lambert, 2020 4-star WR, Norfolk (Va.) Maury: “Knew Clemson was going to win so I really wasn’t surprised honestly.”

Phillip Webb, 2020 4-star LB, Buford (Ga.) Lanier: “Dominance from start to finish.”

E.J. Williams, 2020 4-star WR, Phenix City (Ala.) Central: “Great win. It ended better than I expected, especially the way my brother (Justyn) Ross played, but he’s been doing that so it’s nothing new.”