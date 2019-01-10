Ferrell declares for the NFL Draft

No surprise, Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell announced on Twitter Thursday night he will declare himself eligible for the NFL Draft.

Many expected the All-American to enter the NFL Draft pool this year after so many of the NFL Draft experts believe he will be a top 10 pick in April’s NFL Draft.

Ferrell led the ACC in sacks (11.5) and tackles for loss (19.5). For his efforts he was voted as the ACC’s Defensive Player of the Year.

Ferrell has been a starter for the last years for the Tigers and has played a big role in Clemson’s two national championships.

The consensus All-American has started every game of his career at Clemson, which will end at 44. He is one of the most dominant pass rushers in Clemson history with 27 career sacks, which ranks third all-time.

This past season, Ferrell helped the Clemson defense rank first in the nation in sacks with 56 and tackles for loss with 136. Clemson also led the nation in scoring defense (13.1 points/game) and rushing yards per attempt (2.5). The Tigers were fifth in total defense (285.9).

