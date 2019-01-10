Scott not surprised by Lawrence's performance

Scott not surprised by Lawrence's performance

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Clemson capped off a perfect season with a dominating 44-16 win over No. 1 Alabama on Monday in Levi’s Stadium. The challenge all season was to “leave no doubt” and the Tigers certainly did that in the championship game.

Co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott knew his team and quarterback had the juice to win convincingly despite the odds. Lawrence passed for 347 yards and three touchdowns in the win and never had his “freshman moment.”

Scott spoke with members of the media on the field as confetti fell, check out his postgame reaction below:

