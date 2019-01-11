Tigers making 4-star DL Mills a priority

Things are going smoothly in the recruiting process for Rylie Mills, a four-star prospect from Lake Forest, Ill., who is ranked as one of the top defensive ends in the 2020 class.

“It’s going well,” Mills told The Clemson Insider. “I’ve been keeping contact and building relationships with coaches and thinking a lot about what I want in a school.”

Clemson is among the many major programs pursuing Mills. The Tigers offered the 6-foot-5, 270-pounder this past summer and are making him feel like a priority.

“Coach (Todd) Bates and coach (Brent) Venables have been in contact with me,” Mills said. “They let me know I’m a priority for them and what all of the advantages of going to Clemson are.”

Mills feels that his already solid bond with the coaches will only get better going forward, and he is high on what Clemson has to offer.

“I think our relationship is good and it’s still growing,” he said. “I think Clemson has good academics and strong alumni. They also compete at the highest level and have the best competition.”

Mills hasn’t yet been able to make the long-distance trip from Illinois to Clemson, but wants that to change.

“I’m hoping to (visit) soon,” he said. “Hopefully towards spring I will get a chance to get down there.”

Mills said he isn’t sure which schools he will get to this offseason as he and his family are still planning visits. Among the two dozen schools that have offered him, he cited Notre Dame, Alabama, Florida, Oklahoma, Northwestern and Tennessee as those he feels are recruiting him the hardest, along with Clemson.

Mills is looking to potentially narrow down his recruitment around March or possibly sooner. He hopes to commit before the start of his senior season next fall but could postpone his decision if he needs more time to weigh his options.

What is Mills looking for in his future school of choice?

“I am looking for high academics and high-level football in a school,” he said.

Mills is ranked by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 9 strong-side defensive end and No. 128 overall prospect in the 2020 class.