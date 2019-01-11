What They Are Saying: Clemson National Champs

By: Robert MacRae | 2 hours ago Follow @clemsoninsider
The buzz continues following Clemson’s domination of Alabama. In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said on Twitter about the national champions.
Every time I hear Dabo Swinney talk It becomes so clear why Clemson has vaulted to one of if not the premier program in America !!! Damn he gets it 🙏🏿
— Booger (@ESPNBooger) January 10, 2019
A total of 96 players had at least 12 passing touchdowns in the 2018 season.
Trevor Lawrence led the nation in passing TD/INT ratio (30/4 = 7.5/1) among those 96 players.@ClemsonFB#ALLIN
— Brian Hennessy (@Brian_ClemsonAC) January 10, 2019
Favorites to win the 2020 Heisman:
•Trevor Lawrence – Clemson – +285
•Tua Tagovailoa – Alabama – +350
•Jake Fromm – Georgia – +850
•Jonathan Taylor – Wisconsin – +900
•D’Andre Swift – Georgia – +950
•Travis Etienne – Clemson – +950
•Sam Ehlinger – Texas – +1000
— CFB Home (@CFBHome) January 10, 2019
I think I’m going to head up to Clemson for the parade this weekend
— James Davis (@Only1JamesDavis) January 11, 2019
Clemson was so dominant in 2018 that Trevor Lawrence didn’t take a snap in the fourth quarter with Clemson’s lead less than 13 points all year.
— Matt Connolly (@MattatTheState) January 10, 2019
Probably the only time all season Trevor Lawrence showed any sign of emotion or acted like a 19 year old true freshman.
This is great 😂 #Clemson #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/hMgZNsSPeZ
— Daren Stoltzfus (@DarenStoltzfus) January 10, 2019
I am that clemson alumni/former player/brother that will protect and fight for Clemson nation. I don’t take crap from nobody about me or my teammates. That’s just the culture man. We don’t care, “we ride together, we die together” clemson tigers 4 life ✊🏾🐅🤷🏾♂️
— Brandon Jerrod Ford (@BruceLeroy80) January 10, 2019
It doesn’t get any better than this! Coach Woody McCorvey has been and is still an inspiration to me and many others! A true blessing to our game! #ALLIN @ClemsonFB https://t.co/LskM81vdKo
— Tee Martin (@coachtee17) January 10, 2019
DJ looked like a ROCK STAR at the hotel and the game. Took about 100 pics with the Clemson fans. Thank you so much Clemson. My wife and I thank you so much for showing so much love to DJ. We truly appreciate your love for our son. @ClemsonFB https://t.co/XcnPRz6cNR
— David Uiagalelei (@DUiagalelei) January 10, 2019
Dabo and Nick have built their juggernauts in different ways and now #Bama & #Clemson are rooted in one of the most intense championship-fueled rivalries in the sport's history.
And this Hunter Renfrow quote is… well…. https://t.co/3pt7trggSe pic.twitter.com/23QbfrEFc1
— Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) January 10, 2019
After the Alabama game last night Clelin Ferrell came to me in the locker room. "Mr. Bourret if you need someone to go to the press conference I will go." That is leadership to the very end.
— Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) January 2, 2018
Congrats to @ClemsonFB Coach Dabo Swinney, the first three-time winner in the history of the Bear Bryant Award! #ACCFootball #ALLIN
📰 https://t.co/DKt3EpRQY9 pic.twitter.com/j0i7VgpbPt
— ACC Football (@ACCFootball) January 10, 2019
Head Coach Dabo Swinney is in Houston this evening to attend the Paul “Bear” Bryant Awards, where he is a finalist for Coach of the Year. “It’s always great to be here because it means you had a great year.” pic.twitter.com/Z2pEp2Mqf1
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) January 9, 2019
ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Top 10:
1. Clemson
2. Alabama
3. Georgia
4. Ohio State
5. Notre Dame
6. Oklahoma
7. Florida
8. Texas
9. Texas A&M
10. LSU
— CFB Kings (@CFBKings) January 9, 2019
Not that we needed additional evidence after the title game, but damn impressive year by the Clemson OL. Led the ACC in yards before contact/rush AND lowest pressure rate on non-blitz plays. That’s hard to do.
— Hale yes! 👍 (@ADavidHaleJoint) January 10, 2019
.@RepTerriSewell wore orange to make good on our friendly bet on the Clemson-Alabama matchup in the College Football National Championship game. TIGERS were victorious! Thanks for being a good sport, Rep. Sewell! Looking forward to the Chick-Fil-A! #ALLIN#NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/nM7HPKpOew
— Rep. Jeff Duncan (@RepJeffDuncan) January 10, 2019
Clemson football, National Championship Game, Football