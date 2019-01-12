Brownell: 'It's a long hard year in the ACC'

Brad Brownell and his Clemson Tigers suffered their third consecutive ACC loss, this time falling to No. 1 Virginia at Littlejohn Coliseum, 63-43, in Clemson Saturday.

Clemson was 26 percent from the field and a mere 16 percent from behind the arc, making only 3-of-19 attempts.

Marcquise Reed was the only Tiger to score double digits with 14 points, followed by David Skara with nine, while Elijah Thomas added eight to Clemson efforts.

On defense, the team totaled seven steals, five assists, and 28 defensive rebounds.

Brownell realizes that going 0-3 in the ACC is never ideal, but he hopes to keep the moral of his team high.

“You’re going to go through stretches where you play great teams, but you try to keep the morale of your team up, your spirit and keep guys fighting,” he said.

Watch Brownell’s Press Conference on TCI TV: