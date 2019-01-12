Hyatt responsible for turning O-Line into national champs

Tony Elliott loves to tell anyone that will listen that Mitch Hyatt changed the offense when he enrolled at Clemson in 2015.

The All-American left tackle was the final piece to the puzzle that has allowed the Tigers to win two national championships in the last three years and play for three in his four years at Clemson.

“It is such a great honor. He is a great guy,” Hyatt said after Clemson’s Championship Parade and Celebration at Death Valley on Saturday. “He recruited me. He is the reason why I came here. That is the reason why I wanted to come here, knowing he is the offensive coordinator and what a great guy he is.”

Hyatt capped his Clemson career with a stellar performance in last Monday’s national championship game, helping the Tigers beat up on Alabama, 44-16, to win the program’s third national title.

The Clemson offensive line did not allow a sack and then took over the game in the fourth quarter with a 94-yard, 10 minute and 2 second drive to run out the clock. It is the longest recorded drive in Clemson history.