Lamar loved celebration, now ready for the next step

Although his time as a Clemson Tiger has come to an end, the accomplishments linebacker Tre Lamar had during his three years at Clemson are incredible.

During his overall college career, Lamar started in 22 games, which included 14 this past season. He also helped Clemson lead the nation in scoring defense at 13.1 points per game.

“It’s awesome (to be here),” Lamar said after the National Championship parade celebration in Clemson Saturday morning. “It just lets you know how great our fans are.

“You saw how full the stadium was just for the parade and celebrating this team. Not a lot of teams get this atmosphere at all.”

As a junior, Lamar had 5.5 tackles for loss, including 3 sacks. He also had one interception which he returned 43 yards in the Tigers’ win at Florida State back on Oct. 27.

He was a Butkus Award Finalist and was a second-team All-American by the American Football Coaches Association. He was also a second-team All-ACC selection.

“It really is an unimaginable feeling. I really can’t put it into words. It’s something that we’ve worked for so hard and seeing all these fans really appreciate the work we put in and doing it in front of such a supportive group is really special. “

Now, Lamar will be preparing for the NFL draft, which means leaving for Florida in the near future to start training.

“I feel like I came here and accomplished what I wanted to do,” he said. “I feel like I made a lot of memories with my teammates.

“I won a national championship like a I came to college to do and I feel like I’m ready physically and mentally to play at the next level. I feel like this is the next step for me and it’s the best decision for me and my family.”