Skara says team morale is still high

David Skara was the second leading scorer in Clemson’s 63-43 loss to No.1 Virginia at Littlejohn Coliseum Saturday.

Skara had a total of nine points behind Marcquis Reed who had 14 points to lead the Tigers. Elijah Thomas followed behind with eight points.

Skara made three out of eight from the field, but he also had six rebounds out of Clemson’s total of 36.

The Tigers (10-6, 0-3 ACC) made just 14 out of 54 attempted field goals and 3-of-19 triples. They were 12-of-17 from the foul line.

Skara knows they did not play with the past three games, but says they still have 15 games to play. He also mentions that the team’s morale is still high, and they know they are a good team.