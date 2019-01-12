Swinney drops the mic

Swinney drops the mic

Football

Swinney drops the mic

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney left no doubt during the Tigers’ national championship celebration who he thinks is the best team ever.

Coach Swinney said Clemson’s 2018 team is the best ever.

 

, , Football

More TCI

Latest

reply
1hr

Dabo Swinney said they had so much fun a couple of years ago at the Championship Parade they figured they would go ahead and put it on the calendar and do it again. And that is what they did Saturday at Death (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home