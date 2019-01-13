Clemson CB prospect sees similarities to Trayvon Mullen

Jalen Harrell had a big month of December as it relates to the recruiting process. That’s when the rising cornerback prospect from Miami (Fla.) Central saw his recruitment start to pick up with his biggest offers to date from a pair of premier ACC programs in Clemson and Florida State.

Clemson cornerbacks coach Mike Reed paid a visit to Harrell’s school during the December contact period to extend the Tigers’ offer.

TCI recently caught up with Harrell to get the latest on his recruitment, visit plans and more.

“It meant everything to know I caught the eye of a team that’s a winning program and is now national champions,” Harrell said of Clemson’s offer. “Great feeling.”

South Florida has produced a long list of outstanding defensive backs and Harrell (6-2, 180) looks like one of the next in line.

The long, rangy and physical athlete sees similarities between himself as a player and former Clemson cornerback Trayvon Mullen, who starred in the national championship victory over Alabama before declaring for the NFL draft this past week. Harrell has watched a lot of Mullen, a native of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and likes his game.

“We’re both big and physical,” Harrell said. “I thought he played an outstanding game, got a big turnover (44-yard interception return) when he needed to, and it just makes me more excited to know he’s from Florida as well.”

Harrell has stayed in touch with Reed since receiving the offer from Clemson, and the latter has made a good early impression on the 2020 recruit.

“I’ve had a few conversations with Coach Reed,” Harrell said. “He said he likes my physicality and how I come up for support.

“I think he’s awesome and a very cool coach. Love that he’s a family man.”

Harrell is planning to visit Clemson and said he might be able to make the trip in mid-February or early March.

“I’m very excited to go check it out and just hope to meet the rest of the coaching staff and get a feel of the school,” he said.

Prior to the offers from Clemson and Florida State, Harrell collected offers from Louisville, Central Florida, South Florida and Cincinnati. The Cardinals were first to offer last April.

His recruiting process is very young but of the aforementioned schools, Harrell says three are his early favorites.

“Clemson, FSU and UCF out of the schools that offered,” he said.

Harrell wants to visit FSU and UCF this spring as well. According to Harrell, he is also starting to garner attention from Miami, Penn State, Kentucky, Pittsburgh, North Carolina, Syracuse, Nebraska and Utah.