Clemson downs second straight ranked opponent

Latest
What they are saying: Clemson celebrates national championship
Clemson won its third national championship in football last Monday with a 44-16 win over Alabama in the College Football National Championship Game. On Saturday, the Tigers were back in Clemson on (…)
Is Swinney one of the top 10 coaches of all time?
After his Clemson Tigers drilled Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game last Monday, is Dabo Swinney now one of the top 10 coaches of all-time in college football? That was (…)
Ferrell will miss fans, teammates he won championships with
After losing last year’s Sugar Bowl to Alabama, Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell asked God to give him and his teammates one more opportunity to win a championship at Clemson. “When you pray for (…)
Swinney: 'Dream big and to believe because dreams do come true'
Ten years ago, Dabo Swinney’s dream of becoming a head football coach at a major college football program came true. In December of 2008, Swinney was named as Clemson Football’s 25th head coach. (…)
Top-100 national recruit says Clemson ‘definitely one of my top schools’
Milton (Mass.) Academy four-star linebacker Kalel Mullings has accumulated two dozen scholarship offers and is highly sought after by many of those schools, Clemson included. TCI caught up with the (…)
Saturday was a ‘big thank you’ from Joseph, the Tigers
For Clemson linebacker Kendall Joseph, Saturday’s Championship Celebration was a different feeling than the one the Tigers had in 2016. “The 2016 was so surreal and this one, I don’t know, it is (…)
Decision on whether to return 'coming along' for Garrett Williams
The Clemson Insider went one-on-one with tight end Garrett Williams following the national championship celebration in Death Valley. Williams shares his thoughts on the special day and updates his (…)
Hunter Renfrow Thankful
Clemson’s Hunter Renfrow had the opportunity to speak to the fans that attended Saturday’s national championship celebration in Death Valley. Renfrow, who will live forever in Clemson football (…)
Clemson Football hands out team awards
Former Clemson football player Michael Allen, now a successful architect in the Greenville, S.C. area, received the 2019 Brian Dawkins Lifetime Achievement Award at the Clemson Football Awards (…)
Hyatt responsible for turning O-Line into national champs
Tony Elliott loves to tell anyone that will listen that Mitch Hyatt changed the offense when he enrolled at Clemson in 2015. The All-American left tackle was the final piece to the puzzle that has (…)