Ferrell will miss fans, teammates he won championships with

After losing last year’s Sugar Bowl to Alabama, Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell asked God to give him and his teammates one more opportunity to win a championship at Clemson.

“When you pray for things, God does not just give them to you, he gives you the opportunity to do them,” the All-American and ACC Defensive Player of the Year said during Clemson’s National Championship Parade and Celebration Saturday at Death Valley.

Clemson definitely took advantage of its opportunities. The Tigers went 15-0 this season, the first team in the modern era of major college football to do such. They capped it off with a dominating, 44-16, rout of previously undefeated Alabama in the national championship game.

“We accepted the challenge,” Ferrell said.

The Tigers also beat previously undefeated Notre Dame, 30-3, in the Cotton Bowl Classic as part of the College Football Playoff Semifinals. They won the last 10 games of the season by an average of 36.1 points per game and no one came within 20 points in any given game.

In other words, the 2018 Clemson Tigers were one of the most dominating teams in the history of college football.

“My time here at Clemson has come to an end,” Ferrell said. “But I am not going to miss Death Valley. I’m going to miss the people that filled this stadium up and had it rocking on Saturdays. I’m not going to miss just winning the championships. I’m going to miss the people that I won them with.

“I want to let you know that regardless of whatever you do in life, it is all about the people you do it with.”