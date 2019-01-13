Top-100 national recruit says Clemson ‘definitely one of my top schools’

Milton (Mass.) Academy four-star linebacker Kalel Mullings has accumulated two dozen scholarship offers and is highly sought after by many of those schools, Clemson included.

TCI caught up with the top-100 national prospect in the 2020 class to get the latest on his recruitment. Mullings listed the programs he feels are pursuing him the hardest at this point in his recruiting process.

“Clemson, Michigan, BC, ND, Stanford, Texas A&M, Mississippi State, Northwestern,” he said.

Clemson is among the schools recruiting Mullings as a linebacker, while others view him as a running back.

Mullings (6-2, 215) remains in regular communication with Brent Venables, who plans to pay him a visit during the ongoing contact period.

“It’s just about why Clemson would be a good fit and when he is visiting my school and junior day invite, stuff like that,” Mullings said of what he has been hearing from the Tigers’ defensive coordinator.

How does Venables see Mullings fitting in as a Tiger?

“The family culture at Clemson with the winning tradition is an easy fit,” Mullings said.

Clemson extended an offer to Mullings when he visited for the first time back in March. He returned to campus for the South Carolina game in November and plans to visit again, though he won’t be able to attend the Tigers’ elite junior day Jan. 26.

“I can’t make this junior day because I have basketball,” he said, “but I will get down there soon.”

Along with Clemson, Mullings said he wants to visit Stanford, California and Alabama as well as some other SEC schools this offseason. He appears to still be a ways away from making his decision.

“I was looking at July but maybe the end of the season (his senior season),” Mullings said of his commitment timing. “There are a few schools I wanted to visit before I commit. I haven’t seen any SEC schools yet.

“After this (contact) period I will have a better idea what I am doing as far as top schools.”

While Mullings is staying coy on his top schools, he did admit that Clemson has established itself as one of them right now.

“Clemson is up there. They are definitely one of my top schools,” he said. “Clemson is one of the schools that are recruiting me only as a LB, so right now position doesn’t matter to me but if I decide that I want to be a RB then that would affect Clemson’s position on my list.”

Mullings is ranked by Rivals as the No. 4 outside linebacker and No. 80 overall prospect in the 2020 class.