Muse announces he's returning

Clemson safety Tanner Muse announced on social media Monday night that he has decided to return for his senior season instead of declaring for the NFL draft.

“Crazy how far I’ve come as a Clemson student athlete,” Muse wrote in an Instagram post. “The past four years have truly been a blessing to me on the field and the relationships I’ve built while being here. I want to thank my family, friends and everyone involved with helping me make this decision. With that being said I would like to announce that I will be returning for my last season as a Clemson Tiger.”

Muse was a third-team All-ACC selection in 2018, when he recorded 73 total tackles (2.5 for loss), two sacks, four pass breakups, three quarterback pressures and two interceptions in 14 games (all starts).

The native of Belmont, N.C., tallied two tackles, a pass breakup and the first sack of his career vs. No. 16 NC State on Oct. 20, collecting team co-defensive player of the week honors. Muse notched his first interception of the season and contributed five tackles at Wake Forest before adding his second interception of the season and collecting five tackles vs. Louisville. He recorded a game-high 10 tackles at No. 17 Boston College and racked up a season-high 11 tackles vs. Duke, then later registered five tackles and a forced fumble as Clemson held No. 3 Notre Dame to three points in the Cotton Bowl.

As a sophomore in 2017, Muse had 10 tackles and a 63-yard fumble return for a touchdown against Syracuse. As a freshman the year before, he returned his first career interception for a touchdown against Syracuse and shared Special Teams Defensive Player of the Year honors with Chad Smith after tying Smith for the team lead with 10 special teams tackles.

Muse entered 2018 with 88 tackles (two for loss), a quarterback pressure, an interception for 64 yards and a touchdown, five pass breakups and a 63-yard fumble return for a touchdown in 588 snaps over 29 games (nine starts) in his career.