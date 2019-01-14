President Clements: 'You made the Clemson Family very proud'

President Clements: 'You made the Clemson Family very proud'

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Clemson President Jim Clements told the Clemson Football team how proud they made the Clemson Family after last week’s win over Alabama to claim the 2018 National Championship.

Clements spoke to the Tigers, head coach Dabo Swinney, the Clemson administration, the athletic department, senators, congressmen and the President of the United States Monday at the White House.

President Donald Trump hosted the Tigers so he could congratulate them in person for winning the national championship.

Watch Clemson President Jim Clements speech at the White House on TCITV.

