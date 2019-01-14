Swinney wins over the White House

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was once again magnificent as he addressed his team, Clemson administrators, senators and President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday.

President Trump hosted the Tigers after they defeated Alabama, 44-16, in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game last Monday night.

“What a fun day. It is an honor to be a part of this tradition,” Swinney said. “To be honest with you, it is really cool that football can create an opportunity like this.”

Watch Swinney’s speech at the White House on TCITV.