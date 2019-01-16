Reed powers Clemson to first ACC win

It was another dominating performance by Marquise Reed that powered Clemson over Georgia Tech, 72-60, Wednesday night at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson.

Reed led Clemson (11-6, 1-3 ACC) with a career high of 30 points to secure the Tigers’ first ACC win of the season. His previous high was 28 points which he recorded at Virginia Tech on Feb. 21 in 2018.

“It felt pretty good,” he said after the game. “I couldn’t do it without my teammates putting me in positions to score.”

The Yellow Jackets, however, fell to 10-7 on the season and 2-2 in the ACC.

“I think (Reed) has had a couple of tough shooting games,” Clemson head coach Brad Brownell said. “Obviously teams are guarding him hard.

“I thought Shelton (Mitchell) did a good job of finding him some and I thought we ran a couple of nice things for him. He jumped up and made shots.”

Reed also posted six rebounds and was 10-of-13 from the field.

“We had a few good practices this week,” Reed said. We obviously got out to a bad start, 0-3 in the conference so today we just wanted to go out there and compete, and just have fun out there.”

The Tigers opened the game with an 18-0 lead before Georgia Tech finally got on the board after almost the first seven minutes of play. The Jackets then closed the gap to 35-30 by halftime.

“I talked a lot to my team today about our spirit,” Brownell said. “The last thing I said leaving the locker room was, ‘spirit.’ I want us to be a team that plays with spirit.

“We’re going to show people that despite some losses we’re still a very spirited group and we’re competing. We’re going to have good body language and we’re going to fight, have energy and for most of the game I thought we did that. So I was really proud of our team.”

Clemson continued to push the pace in the second half of the game. Tigers’ guard Shelton Mitchell also aided in the victory with nine assists. Elijah Thomas added 11 points and nine rebounds and Aamir Simms added 10 points, which all came in the second half.

“I think we were more aggressive attacking guys,” Mitchell said. “Attacking the guys led to open threes and layups and stuff like that so I think we were more aggressive and played inside-out instead of shooting a bunch of threes.”

The Tigers have now won 14 straight home games over Georgia Tech, including 13 straight at Littlejohn Coliseum.

Clemson will now prepare to travel to Tallahassee, Fla., as it takes on Florida State next Tuesday, Jan. 22. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.