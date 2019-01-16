Williams and family ‘loved’ official visit to Clemson

Williams and family ‘loved’ official visit to Clemson

Most of the summer enrollees in Clemson’s 2019 signing class made their official visit to campus this past weekend. Among them was the Tigers’ lone in-state signee, Swansea (S.C.) linebacker Greg Williams.

The Clemson Insider caught up with Williams to see how his official visit went:

TCI: How did you enjoy the official visit?

Williams: “I loved it, especially how I got to bring my family into an atmosphere built around family. It was a great thing for them to experience where I get to call my second home.”

TCI: Who came with you on the visit?

Williams: “Mom, Dad, brother, his fiancé and their son, my nephew.”

TCI: What was the highlight of the visit?

Williams: “The (team awards) banquet (Saturday night), seeing how the seniors were … seeing that thinking one day that’s gonna be me.”

TCI: What was it like being on campus for your official visit while the national championship victory parade and celebration at Death Valley was going on Saturday?

Williams: “It was a great feeling knowing that this is what I’m about to experience a lot.”

TCI: Who was your player host for the visit and what was it like spending time with him?

Williams: “Mike Jones. He’s a great guy and a good leader to learn from.”

TCI: What did you hear from the coaches during the visit?

Williams: “How ready they were for me to be there and excel.”

TCI: Did you have a chance to hang out with Jerrion Ealy (who was also on campus last weekend for his official visit)? If so, how did he seem to be enjoying himself?

Williams: “I talked to him for a minute and he said he was enjoying it.”

Williams, a top-10 overall prospect in the state of South Carolina per ESPN, committed to Clemson in June before signing in December. A four-year starter at Swansea High School, Williams comes to Clemson from Swansea, S.C., the same hometown that sent Bryant McNeal to the Tigers between 1999-2002.

Williams earned Region 5 Defensive Player of the Year honors and was selected to played in the 2018 Shrine Bowl after recording 78 tackles with a sack, two forced fumbles and three interceptions as a senior. The 6-foot-4, 235-pounder had an outstanding junior year as well, posting 103 tackles. He will enroll at Clemson this summer.

