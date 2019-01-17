Clemson feels like a ‘second family’ to 4-star LB

Carrollton (Ga.) four-star linebacker Kevin Swint has long been a priority target for Clemson’s coaches, two of whom paid the 2020 prospect a visit on Wednesday.

Dabo Swinney and Brent Venables stopped by Carrollton High School to check in on Swint, one of the country’s top linebackers, during the ongoing contact period.

“It meant a lot,” Swint said of receiving a visit from the coaches. “It shows how much they believe in me as a Clemson Tiger.”

Swint attended Clemson’s junior day last March before picking up an offer from the Tigers in May. He returned to campus for the NC State game in October and is planning to come back for Clemson’s elite junior day on Jan. 26.

“I can’t wait,” he said. “I’m so excited about getting back up there.”

Is there anything that Swint is hoping to get out of the upcoming Clemson visit?

“I think I’ve seen everything I needed to see,” he said.

Swint communicates frequently with Clemson coaches and has developed a very strong rapport with the staff.

“They’re like my second family,” he said.

Swint, who has over 30 offers, named a top seven of Clemson, Boston College, Florida, LSU, Ohio State, South Carolina and Wisconsin last month. He has said that he intends to make his decision sometime early this year.

Swint is ranked by the 247Sports as the No. 9 outside linebacker in the country for 2020.