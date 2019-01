Clemson’s 2019 football schedule is out and the ACC Digital Network highlights the top four games for the Tigers in the upcoming season.

Once again, the defending national champions have a very favorable schedule, but there are a few hurdles they have to get over in order to put themselves in position to win the ACC for a fifth straight year and make the College Football Playoff for the fifth time in a row as well.

Check out the Tigers’ top four games for the 2019 football season.