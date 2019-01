Clemson running back Travis Etienne finished the 2018 season with 1,658 rushing yards and 26 total touchdowns.

The sophomore finished the year as the ACC Player of the Year. The All-American also earned Player of the Game honors in the ACC Championship Game over Pittsburgh.

His 26 total touchdowns tied an ACC record for a single-season, while his 1,658 rushing yards set a new Clemson single-season record.

Here are Etienne’s top plays from the 2018 season, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.