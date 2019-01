Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins had a great sophomore year for the Tigers in 2018.

The 6-foot-5, 210-pound wideout played a big role in Clemson’s national championship season.

He finished the 2018 season by leading the Tigers in receptions (59) and touchdowns (12). He also was second in yards with 936 and he averaged 15.9 yards per catch, also second on the squad.

Here are Higgins’ top plays from the 2018 season, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.