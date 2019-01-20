Lamar made a lot of great memories at Clemson

When the final seconds ran off the clock at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., Tre Lamar knew what his next move was going to be.

Clemson had just shocked the college football world by dominating Alabama in the national championship game and was once again the King of the Mountain.

It was a goal Lamar wanted to be a part of. He came to Clemson to win a national championship, and now that he accomplished it, he knew what he wanted to do next.

“I feel like I came here and accomplished what I wanted to do,” the Tigers’ middle linebacker said. “I felt like I made a lot of memories with my teammates, won a national championship, which I came to college to do, and I feel like I am ready physically and mentally to play at the next level.”

Lamar, who was a junior, elected to forgo his senior season on Jan. 9, and decided to make himself eligible for the NFL Draft.

A two-year starter, Lamar had his best season with the Tigers in 2018. He finished third on the team with 85 tackles in 14 games, all starts. He recorded 5.5 tackles for loss, including 3 sacks to go with five quarterback hurries.

The second-team All-American also had one interception, which he returned 43 yards in the Tigers’ win at Florida State earlier this season.

In his last game as a Tiger, Lamar recorded six tackles in helping Clemson beat Alabama, 44-16, to claim its second national championship in three years.

Lamar is already down in Florida training for the NFL Combine, which will be Feb. 26-March 4 in Indianapolis. In the weeks to come, he and some of his former teammates will learn if they are invited to participate in the combine.

“This is the next step for me, and it will be good for me and my family,” Lamar said. “I feel really good physically and I will be ready to go by combine time.”

Lamar ends his Clemson career with 159 tackles. He played in 39 games in his career and started 22 of them.